Iran, Iraq discuss bilateral ties, regional stability

Tehran: A high-ranking Iraqi delegation headed by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other senior officials in Tehran to discuss the expansion of bilateral ties.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the Iranian President praised the potential of the economic cooperation between the two countries, and set a goal of $20 billion for bilateral trade, Xinhua news agency.

Rouhani said Tehran opposes any foreign intervention in Iraq's internal affairs.

He said that the assassination of senior commanders Qasem Soleimani (Iran) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (Iraq) in a US operation was "an example of the most shameless foreign interference in the internal affairs of Iraq".

Rouhani voiced hope that the new US administration will realise its presence in West Asia is "detrimental to security", and will reconsider its policies.

"The Iraqi people and government have always appreciated Iran's support and cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Iraq, especially against the IS group, and we will never forget it," said Hussein.

He stressed that Iraq is pursuing the withdrawal of foreign troops from its territory.

Earlier in the day, Hussein met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif thanked the Iraqi government for its role in the judicial process of the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandi, and hoped that the perpetrators of the crime will be punished through legal proceedings.

"Putting an end to the presence of US forces in the region would be the best response to this terrorist act," the Iranian Foreign Minister stated.

Zarif also expected the bilateral agreements on industrial sites, border commercial areas, traffic of tradesmen and pilgrims, transportation of goods, and banking issues to bear fruit.

--IANS