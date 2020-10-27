Int'l cooperation only way to defeat Covid-19: Guterres

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that international cooperation is the only way to defeat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as climate emergency.

"International cooperation is the only way to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate emergency, rising inequality and the spreading of hatred," Xinhua news agency quoted Guterres as saying on Monday at an informal plenary meeting.

"At this time of such colossal challenge, I welcome the General Assembly's declaration of commitment to reinvigorate multi-lateralism.

"I look forward to an inclusive and insightful effort that will strengthen global governance and how the world responds to current and future challenges," he added.

Guterres urged the international community to "build on the achievements of the United Nations across its history".

"And we can be inspired by the conversation we conducted this year to mark this milestone, and which took a revealing snapshot of our world in 2020 - and gave voice to the hopes and ideas of people across the globe.

"We measure the success of the United Nations by the lives we save, the suffering we ease, the peace we build, the opportunities we create, and the rights we protect.

"The women and men of the UN strive to bring that work to life around the clock and around the world," said the Secretary-General.

—IANS