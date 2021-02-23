Indonesia reports 9,775 new COVID-19 cases, 323 more deaths

Jakarta: The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 9,775 within one day to 1,298,608, with the death toll adding by 323 to 35,014, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 7,996 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,104,990.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 4,334 new cases, Central Java 827, Jakarta 782, East Java 546 and South Sulawesi 506. (ANI)