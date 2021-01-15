Indian girl in Dubai helps recycle e-waste

Dubai: A 15-year-old Indian girl based in Dubai has launched a campaign via which she has helped collect more than 25 tonnes of e-waste for recycling in more than four years, a media report said on Friday.

According to Riva Tulpule, a grade 10 student of GEMS Modern Academy,many people just dump old devices and appliances in the general waste as they are not aware of the options for recycling them, Gulf News reported.

Hence, she got in touch with with the Dubai-based EnviroServe, one of the largest electronics recyclers and processors in the world, to hand over the collected items, which included over 2,000 broken laptops, tabs, mobile phones, printers and keyboards.

Her campaign, WeCareDXB, has enlisted volunteers after it successfully raised awareness via social media platforms.

"When we were moving house, I had asked my mom why we can't we just dispose the items we don't need. She told me they need to be tacked in a special way but we were not sure exactly how to go about it. So that made me curious and I decided to do some research into it, which led me to this cause," the Gulf News report quoted the teen as saying.

During the latest collection round in December 2020, over 60 students from 15 schools had signed up for the campaign.

—IANS