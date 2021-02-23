Indian Air Chief Bhadauria pays tribute to Bangladesh Armed Forces in Dhaka

Dhaka: During his three-day visit to Bangladesh, Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1971 Liberation War.

"On 23 Feb 2021, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, CAS, IAF paid tribute to the members of the #Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the 1971 #LiberationWar by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban," tweeted Indian Embassy in Bangladesh.

The altar of Shikha Anirban (eternal flame) in Dhaka Cantonment pays tribute to the Liberation War martyrs.

RKS Bhadauria and an Indian delegation visited BAF Base in Chattogram and St Martin's Islands. He also interacted with BAF officers at BAF Base Zahurul Haq.

Bhadauria is in Bangladesh on the invitation of Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat to strengthen the close and fraternal ties between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

He arrived in Bangladesh on Monday. (ANI)