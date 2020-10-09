Imran, FB COO discuss investment in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a virtual meeting with Facebook's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg during which they discussed about the social media giant's investments and programmes in the country.

The virtual meeting took place on Friday during which Khan and Sandberg discussed Facebook's investments in Pakistan, the company's support for digital literacy initiatives in the country and its work around Covid-19, reports The Express Tribune.

In the meeting, Khan also raised concerns regarding the rise in hate and extremism around the globe and acknowledged that fighting hate speech online was a big challenge.

The two discussed Facebook's connectivity investments and research grants that were awarded to Pakistan-based academics this year.

Other topics discussed include Facebook's blood donation tool that has seen more than 5 million people sign up since it was launched in the country.

Facebook's support for the government's goal for a polio-free Pakistan was also brought under discussion.

The premier and Sandberg also spoke about Facebook's #SheMeansBusiness programme that is training some 6,700 women across Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Facebook's VP for Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg and Head of Public Policy Pakistan at Facebook Sarim Aziz, along with Focal Person to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Dr Arslan Khalid.

Sandberg and Khan had last met in Davos, Switzerland, in January.



—IANS