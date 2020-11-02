'Idli with Really Good Sambar & Any Kind of Tikka Favourite Indian Dishes': Kamala Harris

New Delhi: Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has listed Idli with a really good Sambar and any kind of Tikka as her favourite Indian dishes. Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, 55, is the first Indian-origin and first Black woman to be picked by a major American political party for the top post.

Harris, responding to a question on what her favourite Indian dishes are, said: So South Indian, it would be Idli with a really good Sambar, and then North Indian – probably any kind of Tikka.

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, the California Senator answered some questions asked by Instagram users.