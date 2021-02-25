How is Covid vaccine safety ensured?

New York: I volunteered for a trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and saw firsthand how scientists and doctors make sure that it is safe and effective before releasing it to everyone.

The Oxford University-developed vaccine made by Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covishield began to be distributed in India last month as a part of what could be the world's biggest vaccination programme, and in dozens of countries on four continents.

It was already the mainstay of Britain's anti-coronavirus drive.

I joined the trial conducted by the New York University Langone Vaccine Centre in New York City, where I am based as a US correspondent for IANS, and received two trial injections.

It is a Phase III trial with about 30,000 volunteers that followed two limited trials and is similar to the exacting trials conducted in India, Britain, Brazil and elsewhere.

Mark J. Mulligan, the director of the vaccine centre, said the approval for it based on the trials can be trusted because an independent of body experts who are not connected with the company will review the data and decide if it can be used.

Although the vaccine development and the trials have proceeded very quickly, the safety will not be compromised, he said.

"Usually, this process would take years but because there's so much infection right now we can get the answer quickly. So that's why we can move to the emergency use authorisation," he said.

The study I am in is a double-blind trial, with two out of every three volunteers receiving the actual vaccine and the other a placebo a" a dummy injection of harmless saltwater -- without knowing which they received. I won't know if I got the real one until the study is over, probably next month.

Mulligan explained the need for the double-blind study where some volunteers get the placebo.

"We use the blinded controlled design, so that we can actually answer the question, 'Does the vaccine protect, (those getting the vaccine) compared to a control group (that doesn't)'?" he said. "It's really the only way we can ever discover if new medical interventions are truly effective and, of course, say we're looking at safety all the time."

The reason to not let the participants if they were getting the real one or the placebo is that if someone knew they received the vaccine they might behave differently where it comes to wearing the mask or exposure to large crowds, he said.

After I received the first injection, the only reactions I had were a slight temperature, a sore arm where I got the shot, tiredness and a very mild rash on my shoulder. They disappeared in a day.

But it doesn't necessarily mean I got the real vaccine because it could be a psychosomatic reaction a subconscious response even if I didn't get it based on what I had read should be the side-effects.

After the second shot, I had a similar reaction, except for the rashes.

—IANS