HK bar at centre of potential Covid-19 outbreak

Hong Kong: A bar in Hong Kong has emerged as a potential centre of a fresh Covid-19 outbreak as it might have flouted health measures, including social distancing, a government advisor said on Monday.

City government officials on Sunday said they had roped in the police to track down at least 30 people linked to the China Secret bar, in Tsim Sha Tsui, which was visited by a student visited before testing positive for the virus, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) REPORTED.

"The investigation has shown there were only seven tables but up to 28 customers, so they could be violating the limit on the number of people allowed per table," said Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, a respiratory expert from Chinese University who advises the Hong Kong government on the pandemic.

While bars have been allowed to reopen after being closed during the third Covid-19 wave, only two customers can occupy a table.

There were reports that a Thai tourist who tested positive on October 1 had also visited the bar, but the officials said that they were yet to verify it.

Hong Kong has reported five new coronavirus, taking the city's tally to 5,113, with 105 deaths.

