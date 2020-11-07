Highest Ranking African-American Official in White House Leaves

New Delhi: Ja'ron Smith, the highest ranking African-American official at the White House, has left from his position amid the ongoing tensions surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Also a top aide to senior adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Smith's departure on Friday was long-planned, regardless the outcome of Tuesday's hotly-contested election, The Hill news website reported citing a White House official as saying.

The 38-year-old Smith had been an Assistant to the President for domestic policy from April 2019 until his departure.

He had previously served as Director of Urban Affairs and Revitalization.

Confirming his departure in a statement on Friday night, Smith said: "When joining the Trump administration, I set out to achieve the empty promises of the past, and I am proud to say promises made, promises kept.

"In four years, President Trump has delivered for Black America; record low unemployment, Opportunity Zones, criminal justice reform, historic funding for HBCUs, and the list goes on.

"This decision was made in consultation with my family (one that will be growing very soon with the addition of twins), and given the blessing of my beloved colleagues at the White House long before the election."

—IANS