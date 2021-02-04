Guterres donates Zayed Award prize money to UNHCR

New Delhi: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that he will donate the prize money he won from the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The prize money, $500,000, will be used to buttress the UNHCR's "indispensable efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of the human family -- the forcibly displaced", Guterres said in his acceptance message on Wednesday.

"It is an honour to receive the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. I know this is also recognition of the work of the United Nations to advance peace and human dignity every day and everywhere," Xinhua news agency quoted the UN chief as further saying.

Discrimination, racism and extremist violence are surging across the globe, according to the Secretary-General.

As the world faces the Covid-19 pandemic, an economic crisis, a climate emergency and threats to peace, unity and solidarity are more important than ever, he said adding that there must be no room for hatred in the future we are striving to build.

"This award will inspire us as we continue that vital work."

Guterres and Moroccan-French activist Latifa Ibn Ziaten won this year's Zayed Award, which recognises the institutions and community of people who are spreading the work of human fraternity and coexistence around the world.

It was inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity which was signed by The Grand Imam Ahmed El-Tayeb and Pope Francis on February 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

—IANS