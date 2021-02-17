Global Covid cases top 109.4 mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington: In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 109,491,385 and 2,418,543, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 27,753,415 and 487,927, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,925,710.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,921,981), the UK (4,070,332), Russia (4,053,535), France (3,548,452), Spain (3,096,343), Italy (2,739,591), Turkey (2,602,034), Germany (2,352,766), Colombia (2,202,598), Argentina (2,033,060), Mexico (2,004,575), Poland (1,596,673), Iran (1,534,034), South Africa (1,494,119), Ukraine (1,322,406), Peru (1,238,501), Indonesia (1,233,959), Czech Republic (1,099,654) and the Netherlands (1,049,120), the CSSE figures showedBrazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 240,940, followed by Mexico (175,986) on the third place and India (155,813) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (118,421 deaths), Italy (94,171), France (82,961), Russia (79,659), Spain (65,979), Germany (65,829), Iran (59,117), Colombia (57,949), Argentina (50,432), South Africa (48,313), Peru (43,880), Poland (41,028), Indonesia (33,596), Turkey (27,652), Ukraine (25,862), Belgium (21,750) and Canada (21,395).

—IANS