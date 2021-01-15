Top
Global COVID-19 caseload crosses 93 million

 The Hawk |  15 Jan 2021 5:50 AM GMT

Baltimore: The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 93 million, Johns Hopkins University reported.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 93,018,040 as of 01:20 GMT on Friday.

More than 1.99 million people have died of the disease, the university added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil. (ANI)

Updated : 15 Jan 2021 5:50 AM GMT
