GCC calls for participation in Iran's nuke deal talks

Riyadh: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General, Nayef Al-Hajraf has called for the participation of GCC countries in any talks on Iran's nuclear deal, Al Arabiya News reported on Wednesday.

Hajraf made the call during his meeting with the Ambassadors of the European Union in Riyadh on Tuesday, noting the Iranian nuclear negotiations are related to regional security and stability, Xinhua reported.

The administration of the United States' President Joe Biden has signalled to Iran its willingness to return to talks to revive the nuclear deal former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

GCC countries were kept out of the talks that led to the 2016 international agreement on Iran's nuclear programme.

