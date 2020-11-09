French FM visits Egypt, expresses 'deep respect' for Islam

Cairo: Visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has expressed his country's "deep respect" for Islam following talks with top Egyptian officials, including President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Le Drian's visit on Sunday came in a bid to ease the recent tensions sparked by French cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, which were criticized as offensive by many Muslim states and organizations, including Cairo-based Al-Azhar, the top Islamic institution in Egypt and the Sunni Muslim world, reports Xinhua news agencu.

During his talks with Sisi, the Minister stressed "France's respect for all religions and their principles and values", said the Egyptian presidency in a statement.

Le Drian added that Paris is looking forward to enhancing cooperation and consultation with Cairo "to combat the spreading phenomenon of intolerance and extremist ideology".

For his part, the Egyptian President affirmed the urgent need for all efforts to consolidate the values of coexistence and tolerance among all religions.

Sisi also urged for extending bridges of understanding and brotherhood and avoiding offending religious symbols, "expressing complete rejection of all forms of terrorist acts or linking any religion to acts of violence and extremism", according to the statement.

Later in the day, the French ForeignMinister held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, where they agreed to intensify joint counterterrorism efforts.

"I've emphasized, and I emphasize here, the deep respect that we have for Islam. This is the message I carry and will convey when I meet with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar," Le Drian said in a press conference following the meeting.

"The Muslims in France are part of the French history and identity," he continued,

"We fight terrorism, we fight misrepresentation of religion and we fight extremism."

Shoukry said that the talks addressed joint efforts between Egypt, France and international partners in combating and eliminating terrorism and condemning all terrorist and criminal activities.

"I surely affirmed the complete separation between such criminal acts and Islam or any religion. These acts aim at undermining stability and achieving political goals," he told reporters.

—IANS