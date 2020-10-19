France reports 29,837 new Covid-19 cases

Paris: Amid a continued resurgence, France has reported 29,837 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which increased the overall infection tally to 897,034, according to the Public Health Agency

Sunday's number was lower than Saturday's figure of 32,427, which was a new record in the highest number of single-day Covid-19 cases, reports Xinhua news agency

With 85 new fatalities on Sunday, the death toll rose to 33,477.

Fresh coronavirus cases have surged sharply in France in recent weeks, particularly among young people, prompting the government to introduce a curfew in nine big cities, including Paris, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The new restrictive measures will remain in force at least for four weeks.

—IANS





