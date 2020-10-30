France can be attacked 'again': Minister

Paris: France Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday cautioned that more attacks might take place in his country which is fighting a "war against Islamist" ideologies.

The warning from the Minister came a day after when a knife-wielding Tunisian man beheaded a woman and killed two men in a church in Nice. The attacker was later shot dead by the police.

"We need to understand that there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks," Mr Darmanin told RTL Radio.

He said that the nation is at war with the "Islamist ideology". "France is at war. We are at war with an enemy outside and inside. We are at war with the Islamist ideology," the Minister wrote on Twitter.

He further said that Islamism is a form of 21st century fascism, "an extremism that we must fight".

The French Minister informed that in the past one month, 14 radicalized foreigners have been expelled from the national territory.

This is a second attack in France after the Emmanuel Macron government came in support of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo which decided to republish a controversial cartoon on Prophet Muhammed.

On October 16, middle school history teacher in Paris suburb, Samuel Paty, was beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen. The school teacher had shown his students caricatures of the Prophet.

After the attack, Mr Macron had said that Islam needs an "enlightenment" inviting a severe criticism from the Muslim world.

In 2015, the Charlie Hebdo's headquarter in Paris was attacked when two Islamist gunmen barged into the office and fired indiscriminately, killing 12 people which included many journalist. The attack came three years after when the controversial cartoon was first published.

—UNI