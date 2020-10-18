Five injured in US shopping center gas explosion

Washington: Five people including three college students were injured in a gas explosion at a strip mall in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday morning, local media reported.

The two-story shopping center, which is just a few blocks west of the James Madison University campus, was a "complete loss", Michael Parks, a spokesman for the city, said at a news conference.

Parks said that a three-alarm fire spread to at least two other commercial buildings in the city.

Among the injured are three James Madison University students, said the reports. One of the students reportedly received treatment at a hospital, while the other two were treated and released at the scene.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted that the incident was a "gas explosion."

—UNI