Five Afghan police personnel killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar

Kunar: As many as five Afghan police personnel were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar province on Friday night.

"Five police force members, including their commander, were killed in an explosion on their vehicle in Chapa Dara district in Kunar province on Friday night, a provincial council member Din Mohammad said," TOLO News tweeted.

So far, no terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for the blast. This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the onging efforts for peace in the counrty.

Earlier today, three civilians were wounded in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Nangarhar province's Jalalabad.

The Nangarhar police reported that the explosion took place in the morning, TOLO News reported. (ANI)