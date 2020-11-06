Ex-Trump adviser's podcast Twitter account suspended

Washington: The podcast Twittter account of Steve Bannon, US President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser, has been suspended after he allegedly called for America's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's head to be put on "pikes".





The suspension of the account @WarRoomPandemic came after Bannon's statement went live on the micro-blogging platform on Thursday, The Hill News website reported.

In a statement to The Hill, Twitter said the account was suspended for violating "our policy on the glorification of violence", adding that it had policies in place to address "explicit threats of violence and other forms of online abuse or harassment and hateful conduct".

In the podcast on Thursday, Bannon first called Fauci's firing, as well as FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci, no, I actually want to go a step farther, but the President is a kind-hearted man and a good man.

"I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I'd put their heads on pikes, right, I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the program or you're gone," Bannon further said in the podcast.

Meanwhile, YouTube also removed Bannon's video and has given it one strike.

YouTube has a three-strike policy before it terminates an account.

"We've removed this video for violating our policy against inciting violence. We will continue to be vigilant as we enforce our policies in the post-election period," Alex Joseph, a YouTube spokesperson, told The Hill news website in a statement on Thursday.

The development came as counting of the votes cast in Tuesday's US presidential election was still underway in few states, leading to tensions over the outcome.

—IANS