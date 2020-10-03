Ex-Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tests Covid-19 positive

Washington: Kellyanne Conway, US President Donald Trump's former long-time adviser, said that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has started her "quarantine process".

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Conway said: "Tonight I tested positive for Covid-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.

"As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."

Conway, who stepped down as White House counsellor last month, had attended a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 26 where President Donald Trump had officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Trump and other attendees, including Senators Mike Lee, Thom Tillis, Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, all announced on Friday that they have also tested positive for the virus.



Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The President has been admitted to the Walter Reed Hospital in Washington from where he will be working for the few days, limiting his campaigning in the month before the presidential election.

Melania Trump has stayed on at the White House.

—IANS