Egypt hosts UN-brokered Libyan peace talks

Cairo: Egypt hosted a new round of negotiations between Libya's two rival administrations represented in members of Libya's Tobruk-based House of Representatives and the High Council of State.

During the talks on Sunday, sponsored by the UN, Director of Egypt's General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel reiterated the country's commitment to the UN-led efforts for a peaceful settlement in Libya, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is time to fulfil the aspirations of the Libyan people for stability through pushing forward the political path so that Libya can have a constitution that defines authorities and responsibilities until reaching presidential and parliamentary elections," Kamel said during the meeting.

Scheduled to end on Tuesday, the three-day talks in Cairo seek to identify the mechanisms of a settlement in Libya and the framework of a new constitution for the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, Libya's interim government appreciated Egypt's effective role in preserving the security and unity Tripoli, calling on the parties to adhere to the outcome of the the talks.

Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The situation escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the UN-backed Government of National Accord based in the capital Tripoli and another in the northeastern city of Tobruk allied with eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar.

In June, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi announced a Cairo-led initiative to end the Libyan internal conflict following his meeting with Haftar and Tobruk-based parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

