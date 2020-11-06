Each ballot must be counted: Joe Biden

Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday reiterated that every vote must be counted and also urged the American people to stay calm.

"In America, the vote is sacred. It's how the people of this country express their will. So, each ballot must be counted and that's what is going on at present," Mr Biden said, during a press briefing in Wilmington, Delaware.

Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world, he said.

"The Senator (Kamala Harris) and I continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished Harris and I will be declared the winners," the former US vice-president added.

"I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we'll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience but we've got to count the votes," Mr Biden said.

According to Fox News count, Mr Biden currently has 264 electoral college votes. He is just six short of the majority mark.

Later in the day, addressing to the reporters at the White House on Thursday evening, US President Donald Trump said that the election could be decided by the Supreme Court.

"We think we will win the election very easily, we think there's going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof and it's going to end up perhaps at the highest court on the land," Trump said.

"If you count the legal votes I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by historic numbers," Mr Trump added.

Earlier, Mr Trump said that his campaign will legally challenge all states, in which his Democratic challenger Biden claimed victory.

Mr Trump has maintained that votes that came after election day (November 3) should not be counted.

"ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!," he Tweeted.

In US, people do not vote directly for the President. The voters choose members of the electoral college who then meet next month and cast their votes. There are 538 electoral college votes. Candidate needs to get 270 to win the presidency.

California has the highest number of electoral votes (55), followed by Texas (38).

—UNI