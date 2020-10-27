Duterte vows to fight corruption before term ends in 2022

Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday vowed to "concentrate" on fighting corruption before his term ends in 2022, adding the country continued to suffer from widespread corruption despite his administration's efforts to curb it.

"You know this country continues to be plagued with corruption," Xinhua news agency quoted Duterte as saying said in a pre-taped public address aired on state television.

He stressed the need to protect government interest amid an ongoing investigation involving some officials in government agencies.

"Corruption remains a problem. I will concentrate the last remaining years of my term fighting corruption," the President said.

Duterte said he believes that his administration can still do something to minimize corruption.

"Not necessarily eradicate corruption in its totality, but I think we, the Cabinet members, in our way, would come up a very strong stand against corruption," he added.

In 2016, Duterte won the presidency on the platform of fighting illegal drugs and rampant corruption in government.

In the Philippines, the issue of corruption has been a constant concern.

Duterte again warned the "crooks" to stop or they will face suspension.

"This is my second call for a total campaign against corruption," he said, vowing to "look into every department" in his government.

"It is my responsibility to see to it that corruption is stopped."

— IANS