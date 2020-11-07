Death toll due to tropical storm Eta in Honduras reaches 20

Teguchigalpa: The death toll due to tropical storm Eta in Honduras has increased to 20, according to local authorities.

The National Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic, and Seismic Studies (Cenaos) reported that the tropical storm had passed into the Caribbean Sea about 23 km northeast of Puerto Cortes, moving at 13 km per hour, with maximum wind gusts of 55 km per hour, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Permanent Contingency Commission (Copeco) announced that 360,170 people have been affected by the storm, with 3,539 people in shelters and 2,776 people evacuated from dozens of communities.

At least 16 people were killed due to landslides.

According to the authorities, hundreds of people have been trapped on the roofs of their houses due to flooding in the northern communities of Choloma, Cofradia, La Lima, Pimienta, Puerto Cortes, and Villanueva, among others.

The country's armed forces along with with civilians were helping rescue those who have been stranded by the storm.

The Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in the northern city of San Pedro Sula has been flooded and flight services remain suspended.

