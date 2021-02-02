Covid-19 vaccinations for all Germans by summer end: Merkel

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reaffirmed that the government will make sure that every citizen is vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the end of summer.

Merkel made the remarks on Monday after a video meeting with leaders of federal states on possible improvement for the rollout of the country's vaccination program, reports Xinhua news agency.

Given the current supply commitments, Merkel said, this target was possible even with the three vaccines already approved by the EU, from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

With further approvals, there could be even larger supply.

Before the meeting however, Health Minister Jens Spahn had told local media that a few more weeks of vaccine shortages could still be expected.

To date, the total number of vaccinations in Germany stands at 2,467,918.

As of Tuesday, Germany has reported a total of 2,232,327 coronavirus cases and 57,496 deaths.

—IANS