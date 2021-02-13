College student abducted, gang-raped in Karachi

Karachi: A first-year college student was "abducted and later gang-raped" in Karachi, police said on Friday, reported Geo News.

The victim was a resident of the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area and the complaint was filed by her father as per the details mentioned in the FIR filed with Malir Police.

Earlier, the victim's father reported to the police that his daughter went to college on February 9 and she didn't return home by 1 pm (local time).

"Yesterday, I received a call from a Defence Housing Authority (DHA) police station that my daughter had been found in DHA," the victim's father said, according to police.

The Malir Police reported that she was rushed to the hospital where she narrated her ordeals, saying that "three men abducted her and later gang-raped her".

Malir Police told Geo News that the main suspect, along with three of his accomplices, has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to a 2020 report, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day, with over 22,000 cases filed across the country in the last six years. However, only 77 -- or 0.03 per cent -- of the accused have been convicted.

A total of 22,037 cases of sexual abuse have been registered since 2015, of which 4,060 cases are pending in the courts. Unfortunately, only 18 per cent have reached the prosecution stage, reported Geo News. (ANI)