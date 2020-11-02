Clashes intensify in Afghanistan's Kandahar, residents displaced

Kabul: Ongoing clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Kandahar that started last week, have intensified, resulting of the displacement of a "large number" of its residents, the media reported.

The clashes erupted on October 29 after Taliban militants attacked security outposts in Zherai and Arghandab districts, TOLO News reported on Sunday.

Security officials in Kandahar said heavy casualties have been inflicted on the Taliban in air and ground operations.

The Taliban has also claimed security casualties, but did not provide an exact number,

Kandahar's neighboring province, Helmand, is also witnessing clashes between government forces and the Taliban over the last few weeks.

The clashes in Helamand are underway in Nad Ali and Nawa districts as well as the outskirts of Lashkargah city.

Security officials said the Kandahar-Helmand highway will be cleared of the Taliban in near future, but the group has attacked Zherai and Arghandab districts that are close to highway.

