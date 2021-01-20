Chinese mainland reports 88 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing: The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 103 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 88 locally transmitted cases and 15 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 46 were reported in Jilin, 19 in Hebei, 16 in Heilongjiang, and seven in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua news agency reported.

No suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

—IANS