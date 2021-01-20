Top
Home > World > Chinese mainland reports 88 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Chinese mainland reports 88 new locally transmitted Covid cases

 The Hawk |  20 Jan 2021 6:45 AM GMT

Chinese mainland reports 88 new locally transmitted Covid cases
X

Beijing: The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 103 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 88 locally transmitted cases and 15 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 46 were reported in Jilin, 19 in Hebei, 16 in Heilongjiang, and seven in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua news agency reported.

No suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

—IANS

Updated : 20 Jan 2021 6:45 AM GMT
Tags:    China   Covid   world   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X