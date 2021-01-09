Chinese mainland reports 33 new Covid-19 cases

Beijing: The Chinese mainland has reported 33 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 17 were locally transmitted and the rest 16 arrived from outside, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Fourteen locally transmitted cases were reported in Hebei province and three in Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

Of the 16 new imported cases, seven were in Shanghai, four in Liaoning, two in Guangdong, and one each in Jiangsu, Fujian, and Shandong, reports Xinhua news agency.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, said the Commission, adding that 19 patients were discharged on Friday following their recovery.

With the new cases, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections on the mainland reached 87,364, while the death toll stood at 4,634.

--IANS