Chinese mainland reports 15 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

 The Hawk |  3 Feb 2021 5:30 AM GMT

Beijing: The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 25 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 15 locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, eight were reported in the province of Jilin, six in Heilongjiang, and one in Hebei, the Xinhua news agency reported.

One new suspected Covid-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

—IANS

Updated : 3 Feb 2021 5:30 AM GMT
Tags:    China   Covid   

