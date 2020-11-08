Chinese FM hails multilateralism as correct path to tackle challenges

Beijing: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday stressed adhering to multilateralism and improving global governance.

He made the remarks while addressing the Global Advisory Board meeting of Tsinghua University's School of Public Policy and Management in Beijing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang Yi said since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the reality has repeatedly proved that human society is a community with a shared future.

He said China believes that promoting consultation and cooperation for shared benefits is the basic principle, safeguarding international law and order is an important cornerstone, adhering to openness and integration is the right direction, and embracing the vision of a community with a shared future is the only path.

China will continue to uphold peace, development, cooperation and win-win results, and actively participate in international anti-pandemic cooperation, he said.

The country is accelerating the construction of a new development pattern of "dual circulation" that features the domestic market as the mainstay with domestic and international markets reinforcing each other, which will inject new impetus into both the Chinese and the global economy, he said.

—IANS

