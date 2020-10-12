China's top legislature to convene 22nd session

Beijing: China's top legislature, the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), will convene its 22nd session from Tuesday in Beijing, a spokesperson said on Monday.

According to Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, the session will continue till Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency

The upcoming session will review a draft law on personal information protection, Zand told a press conference.

The draft law will specify the principles of handling personal information and stipulate legal liability to better protect people's rights related to personal information, he added.

The Standing Committee of the NPC convened its 21st session from August 8-11.

— IANS