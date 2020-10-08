China will pay big price for pandemic, says Trump

Washington : In a video address to the nation, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that China will pay a big price for what they have done to the world.



"I want to get for you what I got, and I am going to make it free. You are not going to pay for it. It's not your fault that this happened, it was China's fault, and China is going to pay a big price for what they did to this country, and what they have done to this world," said Trump in a video message posted on Twitter.

Trump said his coronavirus infection was a "blessing from God" because it educated him about potential drugs to treat the disease.

The video was the first time Trump had been seen since having returned from Walter Reed on Monday evening where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.

Trump praised the kind of coronavirus treatment he received and assured Americans of providing "drugs (COVID-19 treatment) to them free of charge."

Last week, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

—ANI