Chile reports 4,340 new COVID-19 cases

Santiago: New cases of COVID-19 in Chile have increased 58 percent in the last two weeks, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 4,340 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the last day, for a total of 669,832 cases.

To date, 25,429 patients are in the active or contagious stage of the virus, while 626,528 have recovered.

Meanwhile, another 42 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 17,477.

The Chilean government announced this week that it will tighten quarantines in various parts of the country and step up restrictions due to the large increase in cases in recent months. (ANI)