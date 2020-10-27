Canadian Parliament to probe govt's Covid-19 pandemic response

Ottawa: Canada's House of Commons, or the lower chamber of the bicameral Parliament, will probe the Justin Trudeau-led government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country after opposition MPs passed a motion for the investigation.

The motion by the opposition Conservative Party passed on Monday by a 176 to 152 vote, reports Xinhua news agency.

While, MPs from the Conservative Party, Bloc Quebecois, New Democratic Party and the Green Party voted for the motion, the ruling Liberal Party MPs cast their ballots against it.

The motion will require the government to disclose emails, documents, notes, and other records on the pandemic from the Prime Minister's Office, the Privy Council Office, Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, as well as from cabinet ministers' offices since mid-March.

The motion has caused huge concerns from and strong response from the government.

Before it was passed, many industry groups, companies and other experts spoke out against.

They said releasing confidential documents detailing the federal government's business deals with suppliers of personal protective equipment and testing devices could hurt Canadian manufacturers and sully Canada's global business reputation.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have insisted that there was sufficient protection for the industry and accusing the ruling Liberal government of stirring fears.

