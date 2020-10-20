Canada Covid-19 cases surpass 200k

Ottawa: Amid an ongoing second Covid-19 wave in Canada, the country's overall caseload has surpassed the 200,000 mark due to an unabated increase in the number of new cases.

Currently, the overall number of cases in the country has increased to 204,111, while the death toll stood at 9,832, according to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University.

The new grim milestone came just over four months after Canada reached the 100,000 case threshold, CTV News reported.

Canada reported its first confirmed coronavirus case in late January.

Although majority of the cases were reported in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, the resurgence was witnessed all across the country.

On Monday, Quebec reported 1,038 new cases, highest in the country, and six fatalities.

After reporting 704 new cases and four deaths, Ontario reinstated stricter health measures in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa

The new measures which include closing gyms and movie theatres and barring indoor dining in restaurants or bars.

