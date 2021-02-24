Cambodia reports 40 fresh Covid cases, tally at 633

Phnom Penh: Cambodia on Wednesday confirmed 40 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the country's tally to 633, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 38 locally transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and southern Kandal province and two imported cases, the statement said, adding that the patients are undergoing treatment at various designated Covid-19 hospitals, Xinhua reported.

Cambodia has closed all schools, museums, cinemas and entertainment facilities in Phnom Penh and Kandal province for at least two weeks in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday called on all people who had connections to the February 20 community outbreak to go for the Covid-19 tests and to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their houses.

"I'd like to urge people not to leave home if unnecessary; it can be said that the outbreak this time is bigger than the November 3 and 28 outbreaks," he said.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 633 confirmed Covid-19 cases to date, with zero deaths and 476 recoveries, the MoH said.

—IANS