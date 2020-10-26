Bulgarian PM tests positive for Covid-19

Sofia: Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, joining a handful of world leaders to be infected with the disease.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Borisov said: "After two PCR tests from today I'm positive with Covid-19. I generally have a general malaise, at the moment at the discretion of doctors I'm staying on home treatment.

"All contacts with me are submitted to the RZI (Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate). I'm sure that we will manage it together."

The 61-year-old leader added that he has "postponed all meetings and public events for the upcoming days".

The development comes in the wake of a recent spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria.

The country has so far reported a total of 37,889 cases and 1,094

Borisov joins Polish President Andrzej Duda, US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the list of infected world leaders.

—IANS