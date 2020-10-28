Bulgarian National Bank Guv tests positive for Covid-19

Sofia: Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Dimitar Radev has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently being quarantined at home, officials said on Wednesday.

His infection was found following a PCR test on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Radev is quarantined at home, the BNB said, adding that he is in good general condition and continues to perform his duties remotely.

A total of 42,701 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far, including the country's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

—IANS