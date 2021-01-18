Top
Home > World > Brazils health regulator authorises use of AstraZeneca, Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19

Brazil's health regulator authorises use of AstraZeneca, Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19

 The Hawk |  18 Jan 2021 6:32 AM GMT

Brazils health regulator authorises use of AstraZeneca, Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19
X

Brasilia: The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) on Sunday approved the use of two vaccines against the coronavirus disease, developed by companies AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

The decision is said to have been made at the regulator's meeting.

The experts noted the safety and effectiveness of those vaccines and requested the companies to continue providing information to Anvisa.

Earlier, the regulator refused to grant Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica authorization for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. (ANI)

Updated : 18 Jan 2021 6:32 AM GMT
Tags:    Brazil   AstraZeneca   vaccines   COVID   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X