Brazil registers 1,386 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Brasilia (Brazil): Brazil registered 1,386 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 254,221, the Ministry of Health reported Saturday.

A total of 61,602 new cases were reported, bringing the national tally to 10,517,232, according to the ministry.

Brazil has the second largest number of deaths from the coronavirus, following the United States, and the third largest number of cases, after the United States and India.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, is the hardest hit by the pandemic, with 2,037,267 cases and 59,428 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 582,164 cases and 33,035 deaths.

As of Friday, 6.4 million Brazilians have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, while 1.8 million people have received both doses

