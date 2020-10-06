Top
Home > World > Brazil records 146,675 COVID deaths

 The Hawk |  6 Oct 2020 6:57 AM GMT

Brasilia: Brazilian Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the country registered another 323 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 146,675.

According to the ministry, 11,946 new cases of the disease were registered over the last day, bringing the total to 4,927,235.

Brazil ranks second in the world in terms of the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, behind the United States, and third in the world in terms of the number of cases, behind the United States and India.

