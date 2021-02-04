Bolsonaro meets new Chamber of Deputies, Senate presidents

Brasilia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met the new presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, to present his ideas on healthcare, economic recovery and state reform, to be debated in Congress.

Lira, from the Progressive Party, and Pacheco, from the Democrats Party, were elected by their peers on Monday, both with Bolsonaro's support, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This dialogue did not begin today, it began during the campaign itself. We have suggested guidelines for the presidents of the House and the Senate, and they can be absolutely sure: the climate is the best possible and harmony will prevail between us," Bolsonaro said after the meeting at the government headquarters on Wednesday.

Lira and Pacheco also advocated for dialogue and harmony between the legislative and executive powers, safeguarding their independence.

Previously, Lira and Pacheco signed a joint document detailing the priorities of the Congress.

"The main objective is the safe, speedy and smart confrontation of the pandemic (of the novel coronavirus disease), with the availability of vaccines, of course. And the economic recovery of Brazil," said Pacheco.

The new legislative year was to be inaugurated on Wednesday afternoon with a solemn opening session of Congress, which traditionally begins with the reading of a message from the nation's president.

—IANS