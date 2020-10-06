Biman, Saudia ease passenger limit for flights

Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh and Saudia Airlines have relaxed the limit for the maximum number of passengers on each flight carrying stranded Bangladeshi migrants to return to their country of employment amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) announced the development in a statement on Monday, bdnews24 reported.

The passenger capacity on the larger aircraft of both Biman and Saudia from Dhaka to Riyadh has been set at 260 while the limit for smaller planes will be 140 until October 24, according to the statement.

The Kingdom had cut off international air connectivity in late March following the outbreak of the pandemic, putting those who arrived in Bangladesh before that with their return tickets booked in the ongoing crisis.

— IANS