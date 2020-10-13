Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan: Poll

Washington: A new poll has revealed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has gained big leads against US President Donald Trump in the swing states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

In the 2016 election, Trump had won both the states.

The latest New York Times-Siena College survey released on Monday revealed that Biden was leading the President with a 10 point advantage in Wisconsin, or 51 per cent to 41 per cent, reports The Hill news website.

In Michigan, Biden had an 8 point advantage, 48 per cent to 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, a CBS News-YouGov tracking poll released on Sunday revealed that Trump was trailing Biden by 52 per cent to 46 per cent in both in Michigan and Nevada.

Also, Biden was leading by 5.5 points in the RealClearPolitics average of Wisconsin and by 7 points in the same site's average of Michigan.

Last week, a Reuters-Ipsos poll revealed that the former Vice President currently held a 5 percentage point lead in Pennsylvania and a 6 percentage lead in Wisconsin, another two key swing states, The Hill news website reported.

While Biden had a 50 per cent support in the two states, Trump had 45 per cent in Pennsylvania and 44 per cent in Wisconsin.

The swing states are Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

