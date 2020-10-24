Biden breaks all-time television spending record

Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign has spent a record amount of money on television and digital advertising than any other presidential candidate in the US' history.

Data from Advertising Analytics, a non-partisan firm, revealed on Friday that the former Vice President has spent more than $582 million on television advertising since launching his campaign last year, The Hill news website reported.

Only last week, Biden's team spent $45 million on air.

Biden's campaign has another $57 million in television time reserved over the final 10-day sprint to the November 3 Election Day.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's campaign has spent $342 million in the last two years, according to Advertising Analytics.

The two sides dropped $160 million on television and digital ads in just the past seven days.

Biden, Trump and their allies have run more than 100,000 advertisements per week since the beginning of October, according to counts maintained by the Wesleyan Media Project.

Most ads were run in Phoenix, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Des Moines, Iowa; the three swing states that Trump won in 2016.

