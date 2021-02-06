Top
Biden administration to remove Yemen's Houthis from US foreign terrorist list

 The Hawk |  6 Feb 2021 6:02 AM GMT

Biden administration to remove Yemens Houthis from US foreign terrorist list
Washington: The Biden administration has notified Congress it will remove Yemen's Houthi movement from the US list of groups designated as foreign terrorists, the Washington Post reported citing a State Department official and three congressional aides.

The report on Friday said the Biden administration has formally informed Congress it will remove the Houthis from the US foreign terrorist organizations list.

The Trump administration added the Houthi movement to its list of foreign terrorist organizations days before the end of its tenure.

The leader of the movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, his brother and military commander Abd al-Khaliq al-Houthi and another Ansar Allah commander Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim were listed as global terrorists.

Updated : 6 Feb 2021 6:02 AM GMT
Tags:    Joe Biden   Yemen Houthis   US   

