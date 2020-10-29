B'desh educational institutions to remain shut until Nov 14

Dhaka: The Bangladesh government has extended the closure of educational institutions to November 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Education Minister Dipu Moni said in a virtual media briefing on Thursday.

"We were forced to close educational institutions in March after taking into consideration the health risks facing everyone. All educational institutions will remain closed until November 14," bdnews24 quoted Moni as saying at the briefing.

"I have reviewed many issues, including whether some institutions can be opened on a limited scale.

"We will review more information over the next two weeks and try to open educational insititutions on a limited scale if the situation is favourable," she added.

The government announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on March 17 following the first Covid-19 outbreak.

The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until October 31.

The pandemic has also led to the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for April 1.

The government has also scrapped PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.

—IANS