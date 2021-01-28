Bangladesh reports single-day rise of 528 Covid cases

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 528 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 533,444, while the country's death toll stood at 8,072 with 17 fresh fatalities, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,720 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua reported.

With 509 new recoveries, the total count of the recovered patients across the country stood at 477,935.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.51 per cent and the current recovery rate is 89.59 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 last year and the highest deaths of 64 on June 30.

